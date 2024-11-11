Walk held to create awareness on childhood cataract

Hyderabad: Every year, Children’s Eye Care Awareness Week is observed across the L V Prasad Eye Institute network to raise public awareness about various eye diseases in children. This year, it is being observed across the network from November 7–14.

This year, the theme is “Childhood Cataract”. An awareness walk was organised on Sunday. The walk aimed to raise awareness on childhood cataract, their impact on children’s vision, and the importance of early detection and treatment and encourage parents to seek timely medical advice.

Thaman S, Indian composer and playback singer and Vishva Karthikeya, Telugu actor were the chief guests for the walk at Kallam Anji Reddy Campus, Hyderabad.

Thaman S expressed his pleasure at being made a part of this important awareness event and urged parents to “Catch Early, Act Early to ensure their children See Clearly”.

Several competitions and fun activities are being organized across the LVPEI network – painting, fancy dress, elocution, clay modeling, Braille reading and pottery sessions. The activities are also open to children of employees.

The week-long celebrations will conclude on Children’s Day, November 14 with a cultural programme, prize distribution, magic show and an awareness talk on childhood cataract.