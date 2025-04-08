Live
Waqf Amendment Bill a sugar-coated poison for Muslims, says Cong
Hyderabad: While emphasising that the Waqf Amendment Bill was vindictive, Mohd Saleem, secretary, TPCC described it as a sugar-coated poison for Muslim community.
Saleem, who spoke to media representatives in Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, felt that the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill was not only anti-Muslim, but anti-Constitutional. “The BJP, PM Modi and Amit Shah must explain the intention of the Bill. Did any Muslim, as an individual or as an organisation, petition them to make amendments in the Waqf Act? No, never.
It is just their malafide intention which lead them to make amendments out of hatred and communal feelings against muslims by inducting two non-muslims and women in the Waqf Board to grab lands belonging to one of India’s largest land owners,” he said.