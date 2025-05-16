Watch: Lizard Found in Mehfil Family Restaurant in Ibrahimpatnam

A man named Gujja Krishna Reddy went to eat biryani at Mehfil Family Restaurant located in Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad, on May 15. While eating biryani, he found a cooked lizard in the food.

He was shocked and informed the same to restaurant staff. But instead of apologising, they said that it was nicely fried and you can eat it.

Surprised by the reaction of the restaurant staff, he raised to the concerned officials..

The police questioned the restaurant manager. Health officials may also inspect the restaurant to check hygiene and food safety.

With inputs from siasat.com.

