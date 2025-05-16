Live
Watch: Lizard Found in Mehfil Family Restaurant in Ibrahimpatnam
In a shocking incident at Mehfil Family Restaurant in Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad, a customer discovered a cooked lizard in his biryani.
A man named Gujja Krishna Reddy went to eat biryani at Mehfil Family Restaurant located in Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad, on May 15. While eating biryani, he found a cooked lizard in the food.
He was shocked and informed the same to restaurant staff. But instead of apologising, they said that it was nicely fried and you can eat it.
Surprised by the reaction of the restaurant staff, he raised to the concerned officials..
The police questioned the restaurant manager. Health officials may also inspect the restaurant to check hygiene and food safety.
In a shocking incident, a lizard was found in Biryani served at a restaurant in Hyderabad' Ibrahimpatnam area on Thursday, May 15.— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 16, 2025
The incident occurred at Mehfil Family restaurant, leading to a confrontation between a customer and the management. The incident escalated, and a… pic.twitter.com/6ekxLPapgG