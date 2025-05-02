Live
Water Board bags Best Management Award
Highlights
Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Labour Day, Hyderabad Water Board received the Best Management Award. Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy received this award from the hands of Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy.
According to Hyderabad Water Board officials, the Board is giving priority to the safety of workers. It ensures that safety standards are strictly followed in the workplace and also organises safety weeks annually in all divisions to create awareness about the precautions to be taken while performing duties.
