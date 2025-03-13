  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Water Board cracks down on drinking water misuse, imposes fines

Water Board cracks down on drinking water misuse, imposes fines
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board on Wednesday announced that they will take stern action against those who use the drinking water supplied by the...

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board on Wednesday announced that they will take stern action against those who use the drinking water supplied by the Water Board for other purposes.

Recently, a person in Jubilee Hills was fined for washing a bike with drinking water in front of his house.

Officials stated that after the incident of washing a bike with drinking water in Jubilee Hills, the board has received numerous complaints about water wastage. Along with calling customer care, people are also directly reporting complaints to authorities in their respective areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick