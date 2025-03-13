Water Board cracks down on drinking water misuse, imposes fines

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board on Wednesday announced that they will take stern action against those who use the drinking water supplied by the Water Board for other purposes.

Recently, a person in Jubilee Hills was fined for washing a bike with drinking water in front of his house.

Officials stated that after the incident of washing a bike with drinking water in Jubilee Hills, the board has received numerous complaints about water wastage. Along with calling customer care, people are also directly reporting complaints to authorities in their respective areas.