Water Board tankers to operate 24X7 from first week of April

Hyderabad : Asthe demand for HMWSSB water tankers has increased, the board on Thursday stated that tankers will supply 24X7 from the first week of April.

The decision on 24-hour tanker delivery was taken during a summer review meeting. Municipal and Urban Development Chief Secretary M Dana Kishore, along with HMWSSB Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy, reviewed the board’s summer activities.



Dana Kishore said, compared to last year, the demand for tankers has increased by 50% this time. ‘Strict measures are being taken to meet the demand from consumers. An action plan has been prepared to supply 9,000 trips of water per day. A special night shift has been arranged to supply water for commercial needs. Three hundred additional trips for commercial customers will be supplied from each filling station; 250 new tankers are being arranged for this. The GHMC will provide 250 drivers.



Additional filling stations will be set up by the first week of April. Six within GHMC and 20 new filling stations are being set up in ORR, beyond GHMC, for future needs.. To cope with demand, arrangements will be made to purchase more tankers, if necessary. This will enable us to provide more services to the customers. The officials were ordered to supply water within 24 hours of booking a tanker. In case of delay, he added, providing information through SMS is suggested.

