Water gushes into houses in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: As the city has witnessed heavy downpour for the past three days many low-lying areas incurred immense losses and faced hardships. Similarly, in Secunderabad Cantonment area rainwater gushed into the lanes and houses up to two feet. Locals alleged that every year they face the same situation but SCB officials are not bothered and do not provide any permanent solution.



The areas that were affected by waterlogging include Shastri Nagar, Vasavi Nagar –B, and Airlines Colony. "From the past three days due to heavy downpour rainwater along with sewage water has gushed into our houses. Every year during monsoon we face the same situation. SCB officials have always ignored our pleas, whenever we complain to the officials, all that they do is visit our homes, listen to our grievances and then remain ignorant," said V Bhushan, a resident of Vasavi Nagar-B.

"Our colonies are getting overflowed because of faulty drains, flowing which even a little amount of rain is enough to overflow the areas. Locals are residing in panic and waterlogging has become a serious concern for the families staying here. Despite complaining to the SCB about the issue, no concert measure has been taken by them," said Suresh, a resident of Shastri Nagar.