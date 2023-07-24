Water level in Hyd twin reservoirs continue to rise

RANGAREDDY: The suburbs of Hyderabad are closely monitoring the situation as water levels continue to surge in the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs due to continuous inflow from heavy rainfall in the region. Authorities are taking precautionary measures to manage the rising water levels and ensure public safety. As the rainwater relentlessly flows into Himayat Sagar, four gates of the reservoir have been opened two feet wide to release excess water. Currently, a staggering 2750 cusecs of water is being discharged from the reservoir, with an inflow of 1500 cusecs. The present water level stands at 1762.50 feet, merely a foot below its full capacity, which is at 1763.50 feet. Meanwhile, Osman Sagar is also experiencing an inflow of 100 cusecs from the continuous rain. Its water level has reached 1785.85 feet, with the full reservoir capacity being 1790 feet.

In response to the rising water levels and the risk of flooding, the officials have taken proactive steps to ensure public safety. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road from Himayat Nagar to Rajendra Nagar has been closed until further notice. Police authorities have set up barricades on both sides of the road to prevent any vehicular movement. This decision comes as rainwater gushes from the bridge of the service roads, making the area unsafe for traffic.

The administration is urging residents in low-lying areas near the reservoirs to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. People are advised to avoid venturing close to the reservoirs or attempting to cross flooded areas for their safety.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and disaster response teams are on high alert and closely monitoring the situation. They are working in coordination with local authorities to manage the water releases and respond promptly to any emergency situation that may arise.