Water supply disruption in parts of city tomorrow

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad are being advised to prepare for temporary interruptions in water supply as major repair work is scheduled on the Manjeera Phase 2 pipeline. The 1,500 mm diameter PSC pumping main, which carries water from Kalabur to Hydernagar, has developed significant leaks across multiple areas, prompting urgent maintenance measures.

According to officials, repair work will commence at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and is expected to continue until 6:00 AM on Thursday, September 25, 2025. During this 24 hour period, certain areas may experience low pressure water supply, while others could face complete interruptions. Authorities have urged residents to use water judiciously during the repair period to minimize inconvenience.

The affected zones include key localities across the city:

O&M Division 17: RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur. O&M Division 22: Beeranguda, Ameenpur, Transmission Division 2: Off-take points, bulk connections. O&M Division 6: Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, O&M Division 9: KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar Colony, Pragathi Nagar.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and water authorities have assured residents that all necessary measures will be taken to restore normal water supply promptly once repairs are completed.