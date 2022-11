Water supply to be interrupted for 30 hrs

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 30 hours on November 26 to November 27, due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) of 1600 mm dia PSC gravity main of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-2 supplying fresh water to Hyderabad city is to be repaired at Shivaji Chowk on Balapur Road to prevent water leakages.

Air valves have to be shifted aside for 100 feet road widening works at Hafiz Babanagar on Balapur Road.

These works will continue from November 26 at 6 am to November 27 till 12 pm in Balapur, Mysaram, Almasguda, Lenin Nagar, Badangpet, Miralam, Bhojagutta and Shamshabad areas.