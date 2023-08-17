Live
Just In
Wedding seasons arrive and gold prices in Telugu states slashed by Rs 380 on Thursday
The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Hyderabad gold market decreased by Rs.350 to Rs.54,100. Similarly, the price of ten grams of 24 carat gold decreased by Rs.380 to Rs.59,020
Hyderabad: With the arrival of the month of Shravana, the rush of auspicious deeds has increased in the Telugu states. As it is the wedding season, shopping malls and gold shops are bustling. In this context, the price of gold has decreased significantly on Thursday.
Traders say that usually the price of gold falls by Rs.100 to Rs.150, but on Thursday it fell by Rs.380. According to the reduced price, the price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Hyderabad gold market decreased by Rs.350 to Rs.54,100. Similarly, the price of ten grams of 24 carat gold decreased by Rs.380 to Rs.59,020.
Along with Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai also continue to have the same prices as in Hyderabad. In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the price of ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs.54,560, while the price of ten grams of 24 carat gold is Rs.59,520. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs.54,250 and the price of ten grams of 24 carat gold is Rs.59,170.
The silver prices.. In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Kerala, the price of silver per kg is Rs. 75,700. In Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, the price is Rs. 72,500 per kg.