  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Week-long practice sessions on NEP-2020 held

Week-long practice sessions on NEP-2020 held
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The ‘Education Week’ programme at PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Eddumailaram, Medak, was celebrated with enthusiasm from July 22 to July...

Hyderabad: The ‘Education Week’ programme at PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Eddumailaram, Medak, was celebrated with enthusiasm from July 22 to July 28.

The events, part of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) implementation, included teaching practice sessions, creative writing, painting, cultural programmes, nutrition education, and a bicycle rally.

Under the guidance of Madhuri, an English teacher, both students and teachers actively participated, making the celebrations a resounding success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X