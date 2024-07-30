Live
Week-long practice sessions on NEP-2020 held
Highlights
Hyderabad: The ‘Education Week’ programme at PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Eddumailaram, Medak, was celebrated with enthusiasm from July 22 to July 28.
The events, part of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) implementation, included teaching practice sessions, creative writing, painting, cultural programmes, nutrition education, and a bicycle rally.
Under the guidance of Madhuri, an English teacher, both students and teachers actively participated, making the celebrations a resounding success.
