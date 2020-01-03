Welfare measures sought for SC/ST staff of RTC

RTC crossroads: Telangana RTC SC/ST Welfare Association president Dubbaka Yadaiah on Thursday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take special measures for the welfare of SC and ST employees working in the state RTC, as majority of the employees belong to SC and ST categories. On Thursday, the association held a programme in front of Bus Bhavan here and performed 'Palabhishekham' to the CM KCR's portrait, thanking him on his recent decision to increase retirement age limit from 58 to 60 years.

Dubbaka Yadaiah expressed happiness over the CM's initiatives to save RTC and work for welfare of RTC employees. Expressing their readiness to work without unions as wished by the CM, he urged the CM to give representation to their association in the newly welfare centres.

Secretary of the association B Padma Rao thanked the CM for providing better facilities to women employees. He requested the CM to see that senior drivers who are above 50 years be accommodated in desk jobs. He also requested the CM to release the strike period salaries at the earliest so that they can celebrate upcoming Sankranthi festival. The union advisor P Subash, BD Rao, Dhanunjay, V Babu, Chandulal Naik, KN Rao, Sripathi and others participated in the program.