Wells Fargo to Close Chennai Centre, Shifts Workforce to Hyderabad

Wells Fargo is set to shut down its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai by the final quarter of FY2026–27, as part of a phased restructuring of its India operations. The move reflects the banking giant’s strategy to consolidate operations in its primary Indian hubs—Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

An internal memo obtained by Moneycontrol confirmed that the transition will unfold in multiple stages over three years. Uday Odedra, managing director overseeing Wells Fargo’s India and Philippines operations, said the decision aligns with the company’s global location optimization framework.

“This transition is consistent with our enterprise location strategy,” Odedra noted. “It is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency while offering broader career mobility and improving client service capabilities.”

Though the bank has not specified the number of employees impacted, its total workforce in India is estimated at around 10,000. Employees stationed in Chennai have been given the option to transfer to facilities in Bengaluru or Hyderabad. However, several employees are said to be weighing alternative employment due to personal obligations and potential financial strain tied to relocation.

No formal announcement has been made concerning severance packages or support for those opting not to relocate.

Industry observers view the Chennai closure as part of a larger trend, where multinational firms increasingly centralize operations in cities with stronger digital infrastructure and expansive talent ecosystems. Bengaluru, home to Wells Fargo’s largest Indian office, and Hyderabad, which recently saw the opening of the firm’s LEED-certified Tower 4, are key beneficiaries of this shift.

Despite winding down operations in Chennai, Wells Fargo reiterated its ongoing commitment to India. In an official statement, the firm highlighted continued investments in its Indian and Philippines teams to support global business demands around the clock.