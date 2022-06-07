What's next? KCR keeps everyone guessing

Hyderabad: What is Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's next political move?

After his Delhi visit and meeting former Prime Minister Deve Gowda in Benguluru recently, KCR had planned to visit Bihar and West Bengal towards the end of May but he cancelled the programme. The schedule of the TRS chief's plan to hold a national conclave with retired IAS officers, intellectuals and noted journalists in Hyderabad is also yet to be finalised.

Sources said it may be held during June.

Party leaders feel that the attempt made by KCR to attract the attention of the national media through advertisements on the Telangana Formation Day to convey to the people of North about the 'unique' welfare schemes proved successful.

TRS leaders said that the chief minister is busy discussing the national issues and analysing political trends particularly in view of the elections to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh slated to be held towards the end of the year. They also feel that KCR's gesture to extend financial help to the soldiers who died in Galwan clashes along China border, and the farmers who died during the anti-farm laws agitation on the outskirts of Delhi had helped in TRS catching the attention of the nation. He also succeeded in putting forward his agenda for the development of the country, they claim. Continued on Page 7