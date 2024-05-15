White Bengal Tiger at city zoo dies of renal failure

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old male White Bengal Tiger at Nehru Zoological Park died on Tuesday. The zoo authorities said that ‘Abhimanyu’ succumbed to chronic renal failure.

According to the authorities, the tiger was suffering from Nephritis, first stage of renal problem, and was undergoing treatment.

‘Abhimanyu’ was born in the zoo on January 1, 2015, to ‘Badri’ and ‘Dam’ ‘Surekha’/’Sameera’. The tiger was sick since April 21, 2023.

Many experts in veterinary medicine, tiger experts and other zoos were consulted regarding the health condition of Abhimanyu. They had suggested medications and treatments. Recently, its condition deteriorated; the animal was even unable to wake up or walk properly since May 5, 2024. After several blood tests were repeated and the treatment continued as per experts’ suggestions.

The curator informed that since May 2023 the tiger suffered with rheumatism and off feed (no feed intake). It was critical in the past three days with lateral recumbency, where in fluid therapy along with medications was continued to revive it.

‘Unfortunately, with profound grief, we have to announce that the animal passed away on May 14, 2024 at 2:15pm in the enclosure’.

The curator said the post-mortem was conducted in the presence of veterinary experts from VBRI and CVSc, Hyderabad. The cause of death was inferred to be due to chronic renal failure. All samples were collected and sent to VBRI, Hyderabad, for detailed diagnosis.

“Despite best efforts of our wildlife hospital & rescue centre dedicated veterinary doctors, experts, animal keepers’ personal involvement we were not able to extend the life of our majestic animal white tiger; we profoundly mourn the loss of Abhimanyu”, said the curator.