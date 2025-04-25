Why does Cong shy away from condemning Pak for terror attack?

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board Member and MP Dr K Laxman criticised the Congress party for avoiding the direct mention of Pakistan in their response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he pointed out that Congress has labelled the attack as a “failure of intelligence and armed forces,” while the entire world condemns this Pakistan-sponsored act of terror.

Dr Laxman further highlighted Congress leader KC Venugopal’s claim that the BJP is attempting to gain political mileage by inciting division between communities through social media. He emphasised that this shows that Congress is trying to politicize this heinous terror attack.

Dr Laxman mentioned that the people in the Kashmir Valley are welcoming the changes following the abrogation of Article 370. During a recent parliamentary panel tour, he noted that the Centre has invested Rs 80,000 crore in developing road and railway infrastructure, as well as other projects, such as rejuvenating Dal Lake.

Annually, the valley attracts 25 million tourists from within India and abroad, creating new livelihood opportunities for locals. “The people in the valley are embracing these changes as they pursue a path of development and peace,” he stated.

The Pahalgam attack, occurring against a backdrop of anti-Hindu rhetoric from former ISI chief and current Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, underscores Pakistan’s inability to accept the development taking place in Kashmir, amid growing internal strife, he alleged.

The BJP Parliamentary Board Member pointed out the revolt in Balochistan and Sindh, along with Pakistan’s economic bankruptcy, which has led the country to resort to terror acts like the one in Pahalgam to divert attention from the unrest and criticism against its establishment. He accused Congress of failing to acknowledge these developments as connected to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

He also criticised Congress leaders for their pro-Pakistan stance, citing an incident where a Congress leader in Telangana openly declared, “I love Pakistan,” and “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans that were raised within the Karnataka Assembly premises. He highlighted the double standards within the Congress party, mentioning that Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, condemned the Pahalgam terror attacks, attributing them to Prime Minister Modi’s Hindutva agenda and suggesting it has created insecurities among minority Muslims. “We demand that the Congress party clarify whether Robert Vadra’s statement reflects its official position on the Pahalgam terror attack”, he said.

The BJP MP noted that Congress has a history of coining terms like “Hindu terror” and “saffron terrorism.” He acknowledged that not all Muslims are terrorists, but unfortunately, the jihadist elements are found in Muslim communities, which raises global concerns about the threat of “Islamic and jihadist terror.” According to Dr Laxman, the terrorists specifically targeted Hindus, having confirmed their identities and Aadhaar cards before the attack. “The BJP views this as an attack not only on Hindus but on the country itself,” he stated.

The BJP MP affirmed that the Modi government took a series of measures to hold Pakistan accountable following the Pahalgam attack, and reiterated that countries around the world have expressed support for India.

He asserted that PM Modi has made it clear that not only will the terrorists be brought to justice, but also those who support them. He affirmed India’s resolve to confront Pakistan-sponsored terrorism with determination.