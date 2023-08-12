Will Group-2 exams be held as scheduled?

♦ Group-2 exams will be held on August 29 and 30 by the Telangana State Public Service Commission

Hyderabad: Will group 2 exams be held before the notification for elections are announced? This is the big question troubling the aspirants who have been preparing for the exams.

This doubt arises since the Assembly elections are likely to beheld in next two months and the process of elections will take at least two and half months to be completed. At the field level, it may not be practical for the official machinery to hold the exams as the employees and the police personnel would be busy with election duties. Along with this, the possibility of holding group-3 exams also may not be possible. Group-3 exams are for DAO, hostel warden, faculty appointment etc. notification is not possible now.

Sources said that the main problem in holding these examinations earlier was a trend where some “anti-progressive” forces have made it a habit to file law suits as soon as any notification is announced and they also indulge in acts of misinformation on social media inciting anxiety among those who want to appear for the competitive exams.

The unemployed are also being told that if these recruitment tests are not held before the election notification, they will be cancelled. However, intellectuals and academics are warning the candidates not to fall victim to the conspiracies of the opposition to create impatience. Group 2 exams.

However, the government sources state that since the fate of lakhs of unemployed youth of the state hangs in balance the Group-2 exams will be held on August 29 and 30 by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

Observers who have been closely watching the developments in the state feel that a campaign is being taken up by vested interests to harm the prospects of the students thus bringing a bad name to the state government.

The state government sources said had given permission to various recruiting agencies, including the Telangana Public Service Commission, to fill more than one lakh vacancies in various departments in the government. A series of notifications have brought joy to the unemployed who have been waiting for the government employment for a long time. A misinformation campaign has been started by the opposition as they feel that the youth can influence the poll results. Hence, they want to create a situation where the exams are postponed and unrest was created among the youth so that it can used against the government for political purposes.

Such efforts succeeded in temporarily postponing Group-1 examination by leaking the question paper. However the government succeeded in re-conducting the examination in a transparent manner. Having failed there, they are now trying to see that the Group 2 exams are cancelled.