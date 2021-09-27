Hyderabad: Will MMTS Phase II ever start its services, especially in the north-eastern part of the city? In spite of the completion of electrification between the Medchal-Secunderabad routes, it is yet to see the light of the day. Vexed with delay in the services once again the netizens have taken up the issue on Twitter and requested the State government to release funds.

Murali Krishna of Bolarum said, "In the north and eastern part of the city there is no proper connectivity; only the best connectivity is rail transportation. As also a major line has been electrified, if the SCR authorities start the MMTS phase II services that will be fruitful to people".

"Commencing the second phase of MMTS, especially towards Medchal from Secunderabad, covering the Malkajgiri, Alwal, Bolarum areas, is much needed. As most roads in these areas fall under the Cantonment, extending roads to meet the needs of increasing population is becoming a hurdle.

























A few roads are kept closed by the Cantonment Board now and then which is leading to heavy traffic. If MMTS second phase is commenced it would bring down the burden. It would be better if the State government releases the pending amount.

Said Noor Ahmed, general secretary, LT (long train) & MMTS Travellers' Association, "as MMTS phase II is a long pending demand of commuters but due to lack of funds the project has been halted. As part of the second phase work, the railway authorities electrified tracks between the Bolarum, Malkajgiri and Medchal sections, but no electric train plies there as of now.

Also, as recently the authorities took a decision to run only a single DEMU train between Manoharabad and Secunderabad, that is about 41 km, but the train stops at a few stations. The fare of DEMU train is Rs 30, whereas the MMTS train trip cost is Rs 5. It would be better if SCR starts MMTS phase II services as soon as possible. "

On condition of anonymity, a senior SCR officer, said, "being a joint project of the Ministry of Railways and Telangana government on the basis of cost-sharing (one-third by SCR and two-third by State government). Approximately Rs 450 crore is still pending from the government for the project.