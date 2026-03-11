Minister calls for wider ESI coverage

Vijayawada: Labour and Factories Minister Vasamsetti Subhash on Tuesday announced a major push to expand Employees’ State Insurance coverage across Andhra Pradesh, stressing that wider adoption would strengthen healthcare access and social security for lakhs of workers and their families.

He was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 75th Foundation Day celebrations of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Regional Office here, which also marked the conclusion of the Special Services Fortnight and coincided with International Women’s Day 2026.

Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted a landmark expansion of ESI coverage to construction workers, aimed at ensuring robust medical care and financial protection for vulnerable worker families. He said the State government is committed to expanding the ESIC footprint across Andhra Pradesh so that more workers are brought under the social security net, significantly reducing their financial burden during medical emergencies and employment-related risks.

Moving beyond announcements, Minister Subhash personally handed over Dependants’ Benefit sanction orders to several ESI beneficiaries.

The gesture provided immediate financial relief to families that had lost their primary breadwinners due to employment-related injuries.

Retired High Court Judge Upmaka Durga Prasad Rao emphasised that the true value of the ESI scheme can be realised only when workers are fully aware of its benefits. He called for collaborative outreach efforts with the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and district courts to take ESIC awareness programmes to remote and underserved regions.

Earlier, Regional Director in-charge M Ramarao welcomed the dignitaries and delivered a presentation on the implementation and performance of ESI services in the Andhra Pradesh region. Joint Director Pranava Kumar proposed a vote of thanks, marking the successful conclusion of the Foundation Day celebrations.

Marking International Women’s Day, KGV Saritha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), NTR Police Commissionerate, delivered an inspiring keynote address. She encouraged women employees to prioritise physical and mental fitness while cultivating emotional intelligence, underscoring the vital role of women in public service and the workforce.