Will support the demands of job aspirants, says BJP

Hyderabad: BJP State General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu criticized the way the Congress and BRS parties are handling the issues of job aspirants and Group-I examinations in Telangana. Addressing the media on Thursday, he said that the unemployed youth and students are in a state of panic due to the actions of the state government. Venkateswarlu condemned the arrest of unemployed youth who came to Hyderabad from different places to prepare for examinations. He also criticized the Congress party for failing to fulfill its promises to the unemployed youth, treating them unfairly and filing cases against them. Additionally, he criticized the failure of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's government to address the doubts among the unemployed and Group-I candidates regarding the conduct of Group-I examinations in Telangana.

Venkateswarlu criticized the opposition party BRS for not effectively addressing the concerns of the unemployed during its tenure. He highlighted the case of an unemployed young woman named Pravalika, who committed suicide while preparing for competitive exams, and criticized BRS leader and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao for projecting the cause of death as an affair. Venkateswarlu emphasized the BJP's commitment to the integrity of the country and condemned the allegations made by KTR against the BJP, labeling them as dangerous and questioning what the saffron party has done for the state.

Venkateswarlu stated that the BJP had made a detailed presentation on the projects sanctioned by the Centre to the state and the funds released for the same, prior to the Parliament and state assembly elections. The BJP leader asserted that the BJP poses a danger to corrupt, dynastic parties and those who play with national integrity and interests for political gain. He urged the BRS leaders to recall how they lost the people's support during the Parliament elections, while the BJP won eight seats. Furthermore, in securing a third term in power, the BJP has also won in Haryana for the third time, he noted.

He also pointed out the BJP's growing support among the people against the troubles caused by the BRS to unemployed job aspirants and students during its tenure. He stated that the BJP opposes the state government's decision to conduct examinations without addressing the just demands of the students and the unemployed, assuring full support for the unemployed youth.