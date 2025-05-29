Will work for TG’s devpt whether in power or not, exudes KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that whether in power or not, the party would continue to work for the development of Telangana with dedication.

The BRS leader said that as Telangana achievers, no one else had the same love for the motherland as they do. Several aspiring entrepreneurs and representatives of the United Kingdom Telugu Business Council met Rama Rao, who was on a UK tour on Wednesday. On this occasion, they discussed the current political situation in Telangana, the challenges faced by business management, and the anti-development policies of the Congress government in the meeting.

KTR mentioned that many world-renowned companies have invested in Telangana in the past ten years due to the progressive policies implemented by KCR as Chief Minister and the pro-industrial decisions were taken. He said that Telangana had become a new address for corporate giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Adobe.

KTR reminded that Telangana has become a leader in the industrial sector in the country due to the revolutionary decisions taken during the BRS government and the transparent policies introduced. As a person who loves Telangana, KTR said that he would do his best for the development of the State whether in power or not. He appealed to those present at the meeting to provide all possible support to everyone who comes forward to invest in Telangana. KTR appealed to them to work as brand ambassadors for the progress of Telangana.