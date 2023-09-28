Wine Shops & Bars closed today

Hyderabad : The Commissioner of Police-Cum-Addl. District Magistrate (Executive) of Cyberabad M Stephen Raveendra, IPS has issued an order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that, all the Toddy/Wine Shops and Bars including attached to Restaurants, Bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs shall remain closed within the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with effect from 6 am on September 28 to 8 am on September 29 on account of the final Immersion of Ganesh idols.

The CP authorised all the SHOs of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate to take appropriate legal action against those who violated the notification.