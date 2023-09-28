Live
- New Delhi: High Court slams Ansal for seeking travel nod at last moment
- Tourism spots to get facelift in Chittoor
- 36 persons to try their luck in Balapur Laddu Auction
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 September, 2023
- Tourism can be major growth driver of country, Mayor Sirisha
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 28
- Wildlife scientists visits Tirumala walkway, inspects on setting up fencing
- Hyderabad: Police Drone teams monitoring Ganesh idol immersion closely.
- Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding
- Ganesh procession : Police Commissioner urges denizens to ‘stay indoors’
Just In
Wine Shops & Bars closed today
Highlights
The Commissioner of Police-Cum-Addl. District Magistrate (Executive) of Cyberabad M Stephen Raveendra, IPS has issued an order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that, all the Toddy/Wine Shops and Bars including attached to Restaurants
Hyderabad : The Commissioner of Police-Cum-Addl. District Magistrate (Executive) of Cyberabad M Stephen Raveendra, IPS has issued an order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that, all the Toddy/Wine Shops and Bars including attached to Restaurants, Bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs shall remain closed within the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with effect from 6 am on September 28 to 8 am on September 29 on account of the final Immersion of Ganesh idols.
The CP authorised all the SHOs of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate to take appropriate legal action against those who violated the notification.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS