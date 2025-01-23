  • Menu
Wipro to Open New IT Centre in Hyderabad, Creating 5,000 Jobs
Wipro announces a new IT Centre in Gopanpally, Hyderabad, set to provide 5,000 jobs. The centre, part of Wipro’s expansion, will be completed in two to three years, with support for skill development initiatives.

Wipro, a big IT company, has decided to open a new office in Gopanpally, which is part of the Financial District in Hyderabad. This news was shared when Wipro’s Chairman, Rishad Premji, met with the Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, in a city called Davos.

The new office will provide jobs to 5,000 people, both directly and indirectly. This means that many people will have work because of this new office. It will take about two to three years for the office to be ready.

Rishad Premji said that Wipro wants to work with the Telangana government to bring new ideas and create more chances for people. The Industries Minister of Telangana, D. Sridhar Babu, also requested Wipro to help in teaching new skills to young people in the state and to support a special university for skill development called Young India Skills University.

