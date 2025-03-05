With advent of holy month, superfood dates flood Hyd

Hyderabad: Ramzan, the holiest month in Islam, is marked by fasting, spiritual reflection, and religious prayers. Muslims abstain from food and water from Sehri (pre-dawn meal) to Iftar (meal after sunset), with a cherished tradition of breaking the fast with dates (Khajoor), a practice deeply rooted in Islamic teachings.

Islamic tradition holds that breaking the fast with dates is Sunnah, a practice followed by Prophet Mohammed. Historical accounts suggest he favored dates and planted an Ajwa date tree in Madina, highlighting their significance. He encouraged consuming seven Ajwa dates daily, attributing them with healing properties.

Beyond spiritual importance, dates are a powerhouse of nutrition. Packed with essential minerals, fiber, vitamin C, iron, and magnesium, they offer a natural way to replenish the body after fasting. Their natural sugars provide instant energy, restoring glucose levels, while their high water content aids hydration. Believed to have originated in the Middle East, the date palm (Phoenix dactylifera) has been cultivated for thousands of years. Known as ‘Nakhl’ in Arabic and ‘Tamar’ for its fruit, dates have transcended regions, integrating into various culinary and religious traditions worldwide. Hyderabad has become a major hub for date imports, receiving over 400 tonnes from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Algeria, and other Arab nations. While Hyderabadis traditionally broke their fast with locally grown ‘Pind Khajoor,’ the city now offers over 50 varieties of dates, priced from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000 per kg for premium types like Ajwa, often called the ‘King of Dates.’

Raj Kumar Tandon, a dry fruit seller in Hyderabad’s Old City, shares that his shop has been a prime destination for dates for over 75 years, dating back to the Nizam era. “During Ramzan, demand for dates skyrockets, with customers buying in bulk,” he states. His shop offers a vast selection, including Kimia, Shukkuri, KupKup, Khudri, Mariyum, Mazafati, Kalmi, Mashrooq, Mabroom, and the highly sought-after Medjool variety. Each variety has unique characteristics and health benefits. Revered as the ‘Holy Dates,’ Ajwa is believed to boost immunity. Mabroom dates are rich in zinc and magnesium, beneficial for health. Black Omani dates improve blood quality, while Kalmi dates, high in potassium, support bone health. Beyond their nutritional value, dates symbolize tradition, faith, and unity, making them an integral part of Ramzan. Whether consumed for spiritual significance or health benefits, they remain a staple on Iftar tables worldwide, enriching the sacred experience of the holy month. As demand for dates rises annually, their cultural and religious importance remains steadfast, cementing their role in Ramzan traditions.