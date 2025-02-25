  • Menu
Woman Assaulted by Ex-Lover at Jubilee Hills Pub

A 30-year-old woman was attacked by her former partner, Mohd Asif Jani, at Illusion Pub in Jubilee Hills. The altercation, which began with an argument, led to the woman suffering minor injuries. Her male friend was also assaulted while trying to help. Security staff and guests intervened, and the police are investigating the incident.

A 30-year-old woman was attacked by her ex-lover at a pub in Jubilee Hills. She was at Illusion Pub with a male friend when her former partner, Mohd Asif Jani, started an argument. He then assaulted the woman, leaving her with minor injuries. Her friend tried to help but was also attacked.

Security staff and other guests at the pub stepped in, stopped Jani, and called the police. The Jubilee Hills police are investigating.

