Live
- Federal Workers Get Another Chance to Justify Roles, Musk Warns
- Rajasthan Speaker breaks down in Assembly after abusive language by state Cong chief
- TG EAPCET 2025 Applications: Telangana Postpones Application Process
- Urban mobility must for development: Union Minister Khattar tells investors in MP
- SCR Railways Reports 12% Increase in Daily UTS App Users
- US Listeria outbreak leads to at least 12 deaths
- Woman Assaulted by Ex-Lover at Jubilee Hills Pub
- To win the Premier League, you have to do something special, says Arsenal's Mikel Arteta
- What women entrepreneurs bring to the table in the 21st-century workplace
- IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer ready for KKR captaincy, calls it 'just a tag'
Just In
Woman Assaulted by Ex-Lover at Jubilee Hills Pub
Highlights
A 30-year-old woman was attacked by her former partner, Mohd Asif Jani, at Illusion Pub in Jubilee Hills. The altercation, which began with an argument, led to the woman suffering minor injuries. Her male friend was also assaulted while trying to help. Security staff and guests intervened, and the police are investigating the incident.
A 30-year-old woman was attacked by her ex-lover at a pub in Jubilee Hills. She was at Illusion Pub with a male friend when her former partner, Mohd Asif Jani, started an argument. He then assaulted the woman, leaving her with minor injuries. Her friend tried to help but was also attacked.
Security staff and other guests at the pub stepped in, stopped Jani, and called the police. The Jubilee Hills police are investigating.
Next Story