Woman Assaulted by Ex-Lover at Jubilee Hills Pub

A 30-year-old woman was attacked by her ex-lover at a pub in Jubilee Hills. She was at Illusion Pub with a male friend when her former partner, Mohd Asif Jani, started an argument. He then assaulted the woman, leaving her with minor injuries. Her friend tried to help but was also attacked.

Security staff and other guests at the pub stepped in, stopped Jani, and called the police. The Jubilee Hills police are investigating.