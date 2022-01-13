Woman sexually assaulted, threatened by auto driver in Hyderabad

A woman was sexually assaulted and threatened by an auto-rickshaw driver here in SR Nagar. The accused, identified as Mohammad Jahangir, a resident of Balanagar.



According to the police, the accused allegedly promised to help her in securing bail for her husband, who was recently arrested. "Mohammad Jahangir belonged to the same neighbourhood and was a friend of the victim's husband. Police said he frequently came to her house to meet her husband. In August last year, her husband was arrested in drugs case and was sent to jail. Later, Jahangir promised to help her by arranging a lawyer and get her husband bail," the police said.

Believing him, the woman went to a lodge with Jahangir at Ameerpet where he sexually assaulted her after confining her in the room. He threatened to kill her son if she revealed it to anyone. As the accused continue to harass her, the victim approached the Balanagar police.

Earlier, the Balanagar police booked a Zero FIR and later transferred the case to SR Nagar. The SR Nagar police booked a case and started investigation. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.