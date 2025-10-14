Women lead the race: BJP’s Jubilee Hills ticket draws strong female contenders

In the run-up to the by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment, the BJP is witnessing an unusual surge in female aspirants vying for the party ticket. Among the prominent names in contention are Kirthi Reddy, Veerapaneni Padma and Deepak Reddy, with the first two emerging as strong female frontrunners.

Party insiders revealed that out of the 11 aspirants, who have formally expressed interest, seven are women. Notably, five of these women are considered serious contenders, actively engaging with party cadres and participating in internal consultations. This marks a significant shift in the gender dynamics of candidate selection, with women outnumbering men in the race for the Jubilee Hills by-election ticket.

The BJP Parliamentary Board was expected to finalise the candidate during its review meeting held on Sunday evening. However, as of Monday, the official announcement remains pending. Sources indicate that the delay is due to ongoing deliberations at the national level, where the final shortlist is being reviewed.

Meanwhile, the State BJP Committee has completed its internal screening and forwarded three names to the party’s national leadership for final consideration. These names were selected from a pool of five shortlisted candidates by the committee appointed by the State BJP unit.

The Jubilee Hills constituency, known for its urban voter base and strategic importance in Hyderabad politics, is expected to witness a high-stakes contest.

With the BJP aiming to consolidate its presence in the city, the choice of candidate—especially if it turns out to be a woman—could signal a broader push for gender representation within the party’s electoral strategy to campaign its pro-women stance.

Party leaders remain tight-lipped, but insiders suggest that the final decision could be announced within the next 48 hours, setting the stage for an intense campaign ahead as the aspirants are busy holding parleys with senior party leaders, stepping up their last-minute efforts for the party ticket.