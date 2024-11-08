Work hard unitedly on peoples’ issues: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy called for the strengthening of rural, mandal and district committees. Addressing the BJP Organisational Election Campaign 2024 state-level workshop on Thursday, he urged the party to hold the government accountable for its failed guarantees and assurances and to organise struggles and movements for people's welfare.

He further emphasised the importance of standing by the citizens on issues related to agriculture, the underprivileged, unemployment, education, women's rights, and poverty alleviation.

On paddy procurement, he mentioned that while the Central government is prepared to buy every grain, the State government appears to be colluding with middlemen, millers, and brokers, thus doing injustice to the farmers.

He emphasised that there are States ruled by Congress where salaries cannot be paid to employees and debts have accumulated. He criticised them for coming to power with empty promises and failing to deliver tangible results. He expressed that the situation for the people of Telangana is dire and described it as a fall from the oven to the pan. Kishan Reddy called on all BJP members to prepare for struggles and movements against the government's policies. “We need to strengthen party structures from the village level. BJP is the party with the largest number of members in the world,” he added.

He highlighted that the BJP conducts organisational elections from the village level every three years. BJP membership registration occurs once every ten years, and he noted that they had already completed the collection of 3.1 million memberships in Telangana. He urged party members to meet membership targets by the 15th of the month at the district, mandal, and village levels.

Dr K Laxman, MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President, presided over the workshops and laid out the party's vision and work ahead. He asked the party workers to work dedicatedly to strategise for the upcoming elections. Together, “We aim to strengthen our vision for progress and reach every corner of the state,” he added. BJP Telangana General Secretary Chandrashekar, MP D K Aruna, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other senior leaders also spoke.