Work together to solve issues, achieve progress, Yadavs told

Hyderabad: Leaders of various political parties have called upon the Yadavs, who form 18 per cent of population of Telangana, to work together to solve their problems and progress towards development.

The Yadava Atma Gaurava Sabha was organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha, Telangana unit, and the Yadav intellectuals Forum at Nagole on Tuesday. Yadavs from across the State attended.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said Lord Krishna was on the side of the Pandavas because there was 'dharma' and justice was with the Pandavas. He called upon the Yadavs to follow the footsteps of Lord Krishna and stand by the cause of dharma for the country and society.

"Every Yadav intellectual should adopt a poor student and ensure development of the student which would have a good result", Rai said. He called upon the Yadavs to save 'Gomata' and move forward to protect dharma. He said the Yadav community should move forward with unity for the welfare of the world.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Yadavs have a rich history in the country. He was happy to know that a hostel building for Yadav students was getting ready. Stating that Yadavs were like successors of Lord Krishna in every political party, he asked the community to take forward the State government programmes.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving top priority to welfare of Yadavs and was promoting them politically, while calling upon the community to unite by organising 'Janmashtami' and Sadar festivals.

AICC OBC wing chairman Captain Ajay Singh Yadav said power would come to Yadavs if they are united. Chalakani Venkat Yadav, coordinator of the Yadav Intellectuals' Forum, who presided, said Yadavs in the State would fight uncompromisingly for their share of the population.

Rajya Sabha member B Lingaya Yadav, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravinder Yadav, All-India Yadav Mahasabha Telangana president Baddhula Baburao Yadav, national general secretary R Laxman Yadav, State executive president Chinthala Rabindranath Yadav, MLAs Jaipal Yadav and Anjayya Yadav were present.