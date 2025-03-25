Live
Workers at RTA offices urge prompt payment of pending salaries
Over 200 staff allege they drew their last payments in August 2024
Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is facing heat for non-payment of salaries to security, maintenance and other working staff at RTA offices. There are some 200 staff working in RTA offices in Greater Hyderabad. It was in August that the workers drew their last salary; ever since, they have been running from pillar to post for pending payments.
According to them, they are in debt as they have not received salaries for the last eight months. “With no salary for the past many months, most of us are now in debt,” said a security guard working at Uppal RTA, requesting anonymity.
There are over 150 staff in security services and over 60 other maintenance staff in all 11 offices of RTA under Sri Ram agency. “Every worker is to be paid over Rs 1 lakh in pending dues by the department. I want officials to give us our salaries without any further delay,” said Shantamman, a sweeper. The workers pointed out that they are facing problems.
It is said that the salaries of these employees need clearance from the transport department. “We have been doing the rounds of the agency, but there is no answer from them. The contractor clearly says the amount was not released by the department,” said another sweeper. Many are forced to borrow from money lenders at high interest rates.
The Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary, M Dayanand, said, “These workers are going through a tough time due to non-payment of salaries; most are forced to pawn jewellery and borrow money on interest to meet household expenses.”
Meanwhile, an official of the Transport Department said all arrears would be cleared soon, as it was being discussed.