Works proceeding at brisk pace for 69-foot tall Ganesha in Khairatabad

Hyderabad: The works pertaining to the making of city’s tallest idol, the Khairatabad Maha Ganapati is going on at a brisk pace as the Utsav Samithi members said that almost 60 per cent of the work was completed.

The Khairatabad Maha Ganapati is one of the most famous and grandly organized Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad. It has a history of decades and a huge Ganpati idol is installed every year. This year the Khairatabad Maha Ganesh will shower the blessings on the devotees in the form of Vishwa Shanti Maha Shakti Ganapati which will be 69 feet tall.

As Ganesh Chaturthi draws near, the city’s most iconic and towering deity is rapidly taking shape with the dedicated work of nearly 150 workers working day and night. The idol is completed nearly up to 60 per cent.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi organizers said that standing as a powerful symbol of devotion, tradition, and craftsmanship, the Khairatabad Ganesh is more than just an idol. Samithi member S Raj Kumar, who has been overseeing the massive effort for years, said that the work was progressing steadily. “We are on track. My workers are committed and passionate. Shipi Rajendra is the main artist, Murthi is from Chennai, carpenters from Adilabad (20 members), Joga team (25 members), from Tamil Nadu (25 members), and 15 welders from Bombay are working in two shifts to make it possible by the festival date,” said Raj Kumar.

The organizers said that every year, they are trying to incorporate new elements while keeping tradition alive. The idol is being made using a mixture of Rajasthan clay powder, dry grass, barley husk powder, and a strong internal frame built with 20 tons (2,000 kg) of steel. To stabilize the huge structure, over 1,000 bags of clay have been brought in from Secunderabad, providing the much needed support and foundation for towering sculpture. While the structure takes form, it’s the divine details that elevate this idol to a spiritual marvel. The Samithi members started the works on June 6 with ‘Karra Puja’, on the occasion of ‘Nirjala Ekadashi’ which marks the beginning of the making of the giant idol. A ‘Silver Kada’ (bracelet), specially crafted, will be placed on the deity’s wrist. A Rudraksha mala made up of 1,40,000 beads will be brought from Kashi and will soon adorn lord Ganesh. About 100 to 150 workers are working in sync, despite challenges like weather and logistics, the team remains optimistic. Raj Kumar adds, “This is not just a statue. It’s a blessing we offer to the people of Hyderabad. The sheer scale of work shows our devotion.”