World Elephant Day: Mammals relish jumbo feast at nehru Zoo

Hyderabad: To mark the World Elephant Day on August 12, a jumbo feast was served to all four Asian elephants housed in Nehru Zoological Park on Monday. The day highlights elephants experiencing non-exploitative and sustainable environments, where they can thrive under care and protection.

The zoo is at the forefront of organising this international event to promote the conservation and protection of elephants. The jumbo feast, specially curated with green salad, jaggery, mixed fruits with sugarcane, and coconuts, was served to the elephants, including Vanaja, Asha, Sita, and Vijay.

Dr Sunil S Hiremath, zoo director (FAC) and curator, said, "Every year in August, ‘World Elephant Day’ is celebrated to raise awareness and promote the importance of elephants. Elephants are the heaviest mammals on land; our zoo is proud to house elephants in a lush green enclosure with about 10 acres of facilities like a swimming pool, mud bath, and shower bath facility. The jumbo feast has been served to all elephants in their respective enclosures. All the elephants enjoyed the special feast."

Additionally, to promote awareness among the citizens about the conservation of wildlife, Eco-Days are celebrated at the zoo.

Dr Sunil conveyed special thanks to the Feed Store Team, headed by Bhushan Manjula, FSO, for the special efforts and to the elephant caretakers, K Raja Kumar, Venkat Rao, Fayaz, Shafi, Abdullah, and Uday, for the wonderful arrangements made for the event.