Live
- Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
- Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!
- Pulwama attack anniversary: Coming generations will never forget their sacrifice, says PM Modi
- Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes
- Exploring Online Exam Proctoring Services for Global Institutions
- India will take back illegal migrants, crack down on traffickers, says PM Modi
- Bird Flu: Centre dispatches teams to assess impact in state
- Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva
- Odisha govt to use organic rice in Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath temple
- The Sweet Story of Valentine’s Day: How Chocolate Became a Symbol of Love
Just In
World Radio Day celebrated grandly by PRCI Hyd’bad
The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), Hyderabad Chapter, celebrated World Radio Day with grandeur, emphasising the significance of radio in shaping public discourse and fostering cultural connections.
Hyderabad: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), Hyderabad Chapter, celebrated World Radio Day with grandeur, emphasising the significance of radio in shaping public discourse and fostering cultural connections. Retired IAS officer RV Chandravadan expressed concern that with the rise of digital media and artificial intelligence, radio has seen a decline in preference. He urged the government to take active steps in reviving and promoting the legacy of radio, ensuring that it continues to be a powerful medium of communication.
Profssor Vinod Pavarala, a leading advocate of community radio, Ramesh Sunkasari, Head of Akashvani Hyderabad, PRCI Vice President Ravindran, PRCI Hyderabad leadership, including Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman, Aneeja, Vice Chairman, and Philip, Robin and Jacob Ross were also present.