World Radio Day celebrated grandly by PRCI Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), Hyderabad Chapter, celebrated World Radio Day with grandeur, emphasising the significance of radio in shaping public discourse and fostering cultural connections. Retired IAS officer RV Chandravadan expressed concern that with the rise of digital media and artificial intelligence, radio has seen a decline in preference. He urged the government to take active steps in reviving and promoting the legacy of radio, ensuring that it continues to be a powerful medium of communication.

Profssor Vinod Pavarala, a leading advocate of community radio, Ramesh Sunkasari, Head of Akashvani Hyderabad, PRCI Vice President Ravindran, PRCI Hyderabad leadership, including Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman, Aneeja, Vice Chairman, and Philip, Robin and Jacob Ross were also present.