Wow! Kapra Revival team opts for wastewater treatment technique

Hyderabad: To restore Kapra Lake, the Kapra Revival team will soon implement the phytoremediation technique. This method will convert waste water into fresh water, offering a vital solution for the lake's rejuvenation.

Phytoremediation, a type of bioremediation, involves the introduction of beneficial bacteria and microbes to treat polluted water. Similar methods have been previously implemented by the government in collaboration with several voluntary organisations at various lakes, including Chinna Cheruvu in Neknampur, Yerrakunta in Shaikpet, and Novotel Lake in Kothaguda.

With this implementation, the levels of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Dissolved Oxygen (DO) will significantly improve. Over the past two decades, the size of the 113-acre Kapra Lake has dwindled due to various encroachments, and currently, the lake is almost dry with several damaged inlets. To revitalise the lake, phytoremediation stands as the solution. The Kapra Revival team, in collaboration with GHMC and the Irrigation Department, will be implementing this method at the lake, with GHMC providing technical assistance.

Deepa Shailender, co-founder of the Kapra Revival team, said, “Kapra Lake, located in a catchment area, used to receive rainwater. However, due to the construction of large buildings in the surrounding areas, the lake's inlet has been blocked, preventing the discharge of sewage water. To address this issue and rejuvenate the lake, we will be implementing the phytoremediation method. We are currently planning to work with GHMC to protect the lake.”

“We will be partnering with a vendor to implement the project. Alarm bells have already sounded, with Sanikipuri on the brink of drying up; the bore wells are already dry due to the dwindling water levels in the lake. It is our responsibility to take drastic measures to protect our lake. At present, we are reaching out to various organisations for support in the revival process,” she added. “It would be beneficial if, in addition to implementing the phytoremediation method, GHMC also constructed a sewage treatment plant to ensure thorough treatment of all waste water,” said a local of Kapra.