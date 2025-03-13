You may land in mortuary: Revanth in veiled attack on KCR

Hyderabad: In a veiled attack on BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the BRS leaders who were talking about stature were already sent on stretcher by people. He cautioned that if this attitude continues, time is not far when these leaders would land in mortuary.

The CM, who handed over appointment letters to the newly recruited 1,292 Junior Lecturers and 240 Polytechnic Lecturers at an event in Ravindra Bharathi, highlighted that the present government inherited debts owing to blunders committed by the previous KCR government. Describing this as a cancer infestation, he squarely placed the onus on KCR regime for the present financial condition. “Government would have to pay Rs 6,500 crore every month to clear the debts and interest on loans borrowed by the previous government. KCR presented ‘financial cancer’ as a gift to the state. How can you blame the present government if this cancer is getting aggravated? When I disclose the facts, the opposition is making hue and cry. The entire KCR family is telling lies. I will share the facts with you and work for the development of the state. Your cooperation is required to build a bright future for the next generations in Telangana,” he emphasised.

Revanth Reddy said that the previous BRS government was not sincere in addressing the plight of the unemployed. Job aspirants wasted 12 years of valuable time due to the negligence of the previous government. However, he expressed satisfaction that the existing government filled 55,163 vacancies in its first year, providing a permanent solution to the unemployment crisis that had fueled the Telangana movement. Highlighting the importance of education, the CM stressed that the future of the country’s economy was closely tied to its education system. He called for identifying the root causes behind the declining enrollment in government schools. “We must strive to make government schools and colleges on par with private institutions,” he emphasised.