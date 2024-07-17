Youm-e-Ashura today

Hyderabad: Moharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is known the world over for the mourning of Hazrath Imam Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, who was martyred in Karbala, Iraq. 10th Moharram, which marks the Youm-e-Ashura, the day of martyrdom.

‘Youm-e-Ashura’ falls on Wednesday; on this day the traditional ‘Bibi-ka-Alam’ procession is taken out on an elephant. The procession where Shia’s self-flagellate with chains and swords and recite Nuaha in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions in the battle of Karbala. Each year during the yearly Azadari (mourning) procession, several thousand Shia Muslims, barefoot and bare-chested mourners, from more than 40 ‘Anjumans’, marched from Bibi-ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura to Masjid-e-Ilahi in Chaderghat, covering nine km.

People line up on the route to catch a glimpse of the procession and offer dhatti to the Bibi-ka-Alam. All arrangements are in place by the departments, including GHMC, R&B, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL, Zoo (for elephants), Fire, and Health. Heavy police deployment is being done on the procession route for its smooth conduct.

Hyderabad Deccan is one of the prominent centres in India where there is a long tradition of Moharram mourning. ‘Bibi-ka-Alam’ attracts attention as the most visible Alam (replica) of the Deccan’s tradition. There are numerous other places, or Ashoorkhanas, where alams are installed, and people in the thousands throng them.

Each day, people throng Bibi-ka-Alawa, Badshaahi Ashoorkhana, Maula Ali, and Alawa-e-Sartauq, among others. ‘Yaadgaar-e-Hussaini’ in Darulshifa is exclusively reserved for women mourners behind the ‘Alawa-e-Sartauq’. It is one of the centres for women mourners in the city. The tauq (shackles), after which the Ashoorkhana has been named, were brought from Karbala in Iraq.

According to the Shia community, mourning lasts for two months and eight days. There are also others who say that it ends with the completion of 40 days, which is also known as Chehlum. Shia Muslims in Hyderabad observe mourning for 40 days or 69 days, as per their beliefs.

In these congregations, they read Marsiya/Soaz, an elegiac poem written to commemorate the martyrdom and velour of Imam Hussain and his comrades at the battle of Karbala; also, Hadis, which is done to recall the martyrdom in Karbala. The last part of the commemoration is Nuoha khwani (lamentation). All these sessions end with matam, or the beating of the chest with hands.

Women at home, just like men, wear only black, symbolising the pain of the death of Imam Hussain, and are constantly engaged in prayers. However, the matam done by women does not involve the shedding of blood and is restricted to light tapping on the chest.

Alleging apathy, the Shia community said that Hyderabad's centuries-old tradition was slowly losing government patronage. The community said funds of Rs 38 lakh for repairs, renovation, and refurbishment of basic amenities at 506 Ashoorkhanas in the State are not enough.

A member of the Shia community, Mir Firasat Ali Baqri, said Shia organisations on various occasions had written to the State government to increase Moharram funds to make adequate arrangements without hassles, as there are more than 2,000 Ashoorkhanas.