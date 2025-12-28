TGTDC chief warns Jagadish: Will tighten noose in his constituency

Hyderabad: TelanganaState Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy alleged that former Minister G Jagadish Reddy is also in the management quota and hence he is talking about Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to please KCR.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Patel Ramesh Reddy warned, “If Jagadish Reddy does not change his language about Revanth Reddy, we will tighten the noose in his constituency.”

Patel Ramesh Reddy said that Telangana society is bowing down after seeing the language of KCR, KTR, Harish Rao, and Jagadish Reddy.

“Telangana society is observing the language spoken by these rowdies’ more than street rowdies. KCR has been speaking to divert people’s attention after staying in the farmhouse for eight months,” he said.

“We strongly condemn the language spoken against CM Revanth Reddy. KCR has introduced vulgar language. He should play the role of opposition,” Ramesh Reddy said.

Ramesh Reddy said that KTR is saying he will hit CM Revanth Reddy with his left slipper, forgetting that Revanth Reddy is the Chief Minister. “If KTR speaks madly, we will beat him with a broom and throw sandals in Sircilla,” he said.