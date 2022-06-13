Young engineers need to focus on being thorough professionals: BJP leader

Hyderabad: Organisational strategist and BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Sunday stressed the need to fundamentally understand the difference between being an amateur and a professional.

Rao addressed a gathering of over 1,000 engineering students at Sri Indu Institutions, at Ibrahimpatnam, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on 'Professionalism'- Indian Industry's biggest challenge'. He highlighted the need for young engineers to stay focused on being thorough professionals, by developing specialised skills and exhibiting anticipated conduct at work places.

Rao said one can be 10 years into their career and still be not considered a professional. Degrees and diplomas alone can't make one a professional, unless one chooses to proactively acquire professional skills to be recognised as a professional, purely based on delivery of results to the organisation which employs them, he said. Rao shared a seven factor check list for the final year students to self assess, if they are on their way to becoming worthy professionals.

He highlighted historic instances of many big listed companies even on S&P 500 going bankrupt, as they neglect organisational efficiencies, specially in recruitment of top professionals and retaining them.

Rao suggested to the corporate delegates at the event that if they don't measure what is important to organisational success, firms will burn their precious resources with wrong people at right roles. He said the biggest challenge before the Indian industry today was the unmet demand for well trained professionals at all functional roles across organisations and across sectors. "It is leading to unimaginable attrition, loss of productivity and cash burn in the economy".