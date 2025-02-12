Young girl’s crusade against drug menace

Hyderabad; At just 13 years old, Taniya Begum is emerging as a fearless advocate for a drug-free society. As India’s Young Anti-Drug Advocate and Junior Ambassador for Drug-Free World of India, she is on a mission to educate and inspire young people to stay away from substance abuse. Her unwavering commitment to this cause is already making a significant impact on her community and beyond.

“Many people, especially the youth, are falling into the trap of drug addiction and destroying both their health and future,” Taniya laments. Determined to change this, she has taken the initiative ‘Find Out the Truth About Drugs’ to spread awareness about the devastating consequences of drug use.

Her activism started remarkably early. At the tender age of five, while most children were immersed in learning the basics of reading and writing, Taniya was already captivated by stories and news reports about drug addiction. These early observations ignited a deep resolve in her to act against the growing menace of substance abuse.

Taniya’s father, Shaik Salauddin, played a significant role in shaping her passion for social causes. Inspired by his work, she took up the fight against drug addiction with unwavering dedication. Now a Class 8 student at a private school in Abids, she has become a strong voice advocating for drug awareness through various platforms. Her efforts extend beyond just speeches and campaigns. She actively engages with students in schools and colleges, distributing over 65,000 booklets that explain the adverse effects of drugs. She also conducts interactive sessions, making the issue more relatable and pressing for young audiences. Taniya’s activism has not gone unnoticed. Her hard work has earned her significant recognition, including a letter from former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, lauding her efforts in social initiatives. She has also received a letter of appreciation from former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Additionally, key figures such as Sandeep Sandilya, Director of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand have acknowledged and praised her contributions.

Despite her young age, Taniya aspires to bring her mission to the highest platforms. She hopes to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advocate for incorporating drug awareness education into school curricula. “If children are educated about the harmful effects of drugs early on, they will be less likely to fall into addiction,” she asserts.

Beyond her anti-drug campaigns, Taniya also takes up other social causes. She actively promotes water conservation through the ‘Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai’ challenge and advocates for road safety with her ‘Selfie with Helmet, Papa’ campaign, which emphasizes the importance of wearing helmets while riding bikes.

Her message is clear and powerful: “Drugs ruin lives. The impact is not limited to the addict; it affects everyone around them. My goal is to fight against drugs until I see a drug-free society. I want to bring awareness and help our community stay free from addiction.”

With her passion, determination, and ever-growing influence, Taniya Begum is well on her way to turning her dream into a reality—a society free from drugs, where youth are empowered with knowledge and resilience. Her journey stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, proving that age is no barrier to making a meaningful difference in the world.