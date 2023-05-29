Young minds in the city gather to break period taboos

Hyderabad, [28 May 2023] - In a groundbreaking initiative, young minds from an NGO called Youngistaan Foundation have taken a powerful step towards breaking the silence surrounding periods in prominent public spaces in Hyderabad and several other cities. Armed with placards and unwavering determination, these trailblazers not only took a pledge but also actively spread awareness about periods among the general public at local public spaces.

With the aim of creating a world where menstrual hygiene is embraced and celebrated, this empowering movement seeks to shatter the stigma and eliminate the discomfort and shame associated with discussing periods while raising awareness on safe menstruation.

Sanjana K., who actively participated in the placard campaign, shared a picture taken at Golconda and expressed her interest in the initiative by Youngistaan Foundation. She expressed her enthusiasm for utilising this platform to challenge the societal taboos associated with menstruation. Similarly, Kiran B., shares the reactions of people when they saw her holding a placard addressing the tabooed topic of periods. Despite the initial shock, she made a deliberate effort to speak about periods aiming to promote the normalisation of conversations about menstruation in public settings.

The campaign has gone viral and witnessed participation from various parts of the country, including prominent locations such as Kirti Mandir, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi in Porbandar; Adam's Fountain in Ooty; Connaught Place in New Delhi; Benz Circle in Vijayawada; Prakasam Krishna Barrage in Vijayawada; Vellore; and different places in Hyderabad, including Mozamjahi Market, Charminar, Secretariat, Ambedkar Statue, as well as various signal points and bus stops.





In addition, to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a team of volunteers visited Gaddiannaram Basti Dawakhana with the purpose of promoting awareness about menstrual health and hygiene. Engaging with a gathering of more than 30 women at the Dawakhana, they used storytelling techniques to enlighten them about the various challenges faced by women who lack knowledge about menstruation. The volunteers also provided explanations about the natural process of menstruation, methods for tracking menstrual cycle, balanced diet to follow during periods, suggested some simple exercises to manage period pain and its importance in maintaining good hygiene.

Starting from the onset of May, the organisation has been hosting a month-long campaign called 'Period Positivity' that aims to reach 5 lakh lives. The campaign was organised in partnership with Global Menstrual Hygiene Day, MHAi and TSIC.

Within the same initiative, a sub-campaign named "Igniting Change" has been organized. As part of this series, the team has conducted interviews with individuals involved in the menstrual health field, including menstrual advocates, researchers, innovative thinkers, and entrepreneurial figures from various parts of the globe. The primary objective of these interviews is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences on this crucial subject matter.





Another sub-campaign, called "Period Power," featured an open mic event hosted by the organisation. Over 20+ artists in the city were invited to come together and actively challenge the taboos and stigma surrounding periods. The event aimed to create a safe and supportive space where artists could freely express themselves and contribute to breaking the societal barriers associated with menstruation.





So far the gender program of Youngistaan Foundation has raised awareness among 1 million people. Speaking to the founder and director of Youngistaan Foundation, Arun Yellamaty shares "If you aspire to be a menstrual champion, take the initiative to raise awareness about safe menstruation among your friends and family. Those who are eager to join our movement and contribute to breaking the taboos associated with menstruation, we encourage you to register as a volunteer with the Youngistaan Foundation. Together, we can make a greater impact on the lives of many through effective collaborations."





About Youngistaan Foundation

Youngistaan Foundation is one of India's largest volunteer-driven organizations that works to improve the lives of the most underprivileged people through programs that address hunger, homelessness, livelihood, education inequality, gender equality, safe menstrual health, animal welfare and climate crisis through capacity building of young people and nurturing them into active citizens. All six programs of YF are aligned with 7 UN SDGs. Registered in 2014, the foundation has supported 3 million lives across 60 cities by engaging 70,000 young people and working in partnership with over 100 government, private and civil society organizations.