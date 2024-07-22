Youth dies as bike stunt goes south

Hyderabad: A reckless attempt to record a bike stunt reel for social media during heavy rain turned fatal for a youth in the city. Making Instagram reels claimed the life of a youth and left another critically injured while doing bike stunts in Hayat Nagar in the city outskirts.

A youth doing stunts on a motorbike with his friend sitting pillion met with an accident on the national highway near Pedda Amberpet under the limits of Hayath Nagar police station of Rachakonda police commissionerate.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Hayathnagar. Despite the downpour, three friends decided to film themselves performing bike stunts on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway near Pedda Amberpet. The youth was doing stunts on a sports bike for Instagram reels. However, he lost control, and both fell, sustaining grievous injuries.

One of the youth, identified as Shiva, who was riding a pillion and not wearing a helmet, succumbed on Sunday. The rider attempted a dangerous stunt, lifting the front wheel off the ground. The bike lost control and crashed, throwing both riders onto the road.

This incident left Shiva's family devastated. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Citizens say despite repeated warnings and crackdowns by police in all three police commissionerates, the problem remains, posing a risk to the lives of other road users and causing noise pollution.