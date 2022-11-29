YS Sharimala drives car to Pragati Bhavan, lifted by crane as she is inside

Following the arrest of YS Sharimala in Warangal on Monday after a clash between YSRTP and TRS leaders over former's allegations on the Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, tensions gripped in Hyderabad on Tuesday at Pragati Bhavan.



The high drama witnessed at Pragati Bhavan after the Sharimala called on for the seige of Chief Minister camp office. As part of it, she drove her damaged car to the Pragati Bhavan in protest. However, the police who received information stopped her and detained her.

As the YSRTP president didn't get out of the car, the police dragged her car with the help of a crane despite she sat in the car and shifted to the police station.