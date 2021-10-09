Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha okays new library building at Shabad

Shabad: Following the example of Shamshabad and Shadnagar, the Ranga Reddy Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha has finally approved construction of a new library building at Shabad with modern features, allocating Rs 75 lakh.

Construction of the building was one of the proposals placed during the general body meeting on Thursday. It was unanimously approved by the committee members. Informed M Manoj Kumar, secretary of the samstha, "A library is being run in a dilapidated structure near the Shabad bus-stop area. It is spread over 300 square yards. The old building was purchased by the samstha in 1989 before establishing a library. However, finding it deplorable, the samstha mooted an idea to replace the old one with a new building,"

Explained Kappati Pandu Ranga Reddy, chairman of the samstha, "The general body unanimously approved the proposal to construct a new building, which will come up in 300 sqy with a built up area of 260 sqy along with open space for parking. The present library will be shifted to a rented building for a year to facilitate the construction. We will relocate the library soon after completing the new building with certain new features." At the meeting, chaired by Pandu Ranga Reddy, several resolutions were placed before the committee. They included setting up 50 container libraries in different high schools of the district in this financial year, a proposal seeking government nod for recruitment of sufficient number of outsourcing staff in several libraries. The meeting felicitated District Panchayat Officer Srinivas Reddy for his cooperation in collecting library cess of Rs 2 crore from gram panchayats in the district, which made the RR zilla grandhalaya samstha self-reliant in making decisions.

It is said that 75 per cent of the cess has been collected by Srinivas Reddy which enabled the samstha to come up with a proposal seeking government nod to recruit sufficient staff in several libraries where needed. DEO Susheendra Rao, DPO Sreenivas Reddy and Deputy Director, Adult Education, Ganesh, besides members Y Anand Reddy and B Satyanarayana, along with the staff, attended the meeting.