Zilla Parishad CEO Ravi inspects Palle Pragathi works

Jaharasangam: Zilla Parishad CEO Ravi along with Dy CEO Yellaiah paid a surprise visit to Machunur, Bardipur, Yelgoi villages and inspected works going under Palle Pragathi programme on Sunday.

He inspected roads in Bardipur. He issued show-cause notice to Machunur special officer Mallesham and panchayat secretary Saritha Rani for showing negligence towards their duties. He asked them to complete the pending works in three days time. He directed officials to work with positive attitude and complete the development works in stipulated time.

Special officer Ravindra Rao, MPDO Sujatha, Bardipur special officer Maruthi, sarpanches Raju, Shiva Lakshmi, Krishna, Om Prakash Patil, AE Anjaiah, panchayat secretaries Prabhakar and Dhanraj accompanied him.