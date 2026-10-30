Judge Meghana urges children to report sexual abuse without fear

Karimnagar; Second Additional Junior Civil Judge Gaddam Meghana urged children to report sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour without fear while emphasising the importance of child safety and legal protection.

She was speaking at an awareness programme organised on Thursday at the Zilla Parishad High School for Girls in Geetanagar under the Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan.

Meghana explained the key provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and stressed the need to protect affected children, ensure timely legal assistance and maintain confidentiality about their identities.

She encouraged students to set ambitious goals and achieve them through determination, discipline and perseverance. She also called for a supportive environment where children feel confident to speak out and report offences to the authorities.

The programme was conducted under the directions of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and the guidance of District Judge P. Neeraja.

In-charge headmaster M. Tirupathi, Lok Adalat member Chintoju Bhaskar, advocates Adepu Venu, Kalyani and Kunta Srinivas, teachers and students attended.