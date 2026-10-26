- SARAS mela records Rs 1.07 cr sales in a day
- RTC starts QR code parcel booking at Ongole depot
- APPTA seeks poll duty exemption for employees with chronic illnesses
- JSP candidates allege forced withdrawal of nominations in civic polls
- Over 3k students and 300 startups gather at JNTUA conclave
- YSRCP will serve as guardians of Anantapur
- Tirupati to host CII regional summit
- Minor negligence leads to fatal electrical accidents: APSPDCL SE
Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurates SRL Infra Developers in Karimnagar
In Short
The leaders congratulated the firm’s owner, Ponnam Satwik, and extended their best wishes for the company’s success. Several public representatives, political leaders and prominent personalities attended the inauguration ceremony.
Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, MLAs Medipally Satyam and Kavvampally Satyanarayana, and Huzurabad constituency in-charge Vodithala Pranav Babu, inaugurated SRL Infra Developers on D-Mart Road, opposite SRR College, in Karimnagar. The leaders congratulated the firm’s owner, Ponnam Satwik, and extended their best wishes for the company’s success. Several public representatives, political leaders and prominent personalities attended the inauguration ceremony.
Tummidihetti On Agenda… Revanth to meet Maha CM in Mumbai today
As Fine Paddy Prices Skyrocket… Procuring fine rice for PDS a big challenge for Telangana govt
Cyclone alert: Hyderabad IMD sounds red alert for heavy rain in Telangana
Govt must engage with Rahul; Congress leader must oblige traders
Bringing the scourge of famine to the spotlight is a good augury
The death of modesty: How political entitlement is rotting the republic