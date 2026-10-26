Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurates SRL Infra Developers in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, MLAs Medipally Satyam and Kavvampally Satyanarayana, and Huzurabad constituency in-charge Vodithala Pranav Babu, inaugurated SRL Infra Developers on D-Mart Road, opposite SRR College, in Karimnagar. The leaders congratulated the firm’s owner, Ponnam Satwik, and extended their best wishes for the company’s success. Several public representatives, political leaders and prominent personalities attended the inauguration ceremony.