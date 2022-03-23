115 SBIT students get placement in MNCs

Khammam: As many as 115 BTech students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology (SBIT) got placement in various MNC companies, college chairman RJC Krishna said on Tuesday.

He congratulated the students who got jobs. He said the college is giving importance to special coaching for various companies campus selections progrmmes. He revealed the details of the students getting jobs in various companies.

College secretary & correspondent Dr G Dhathri, principal Dr G Raj Kumar, academic directors Dr C Srinivas Sharma, Dr A VV Siva Prasad, Dr G Subash Chander, G Praveen Kumar and TPO Savitha and others participated in the programme.