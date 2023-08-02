185 JPNCE students get placements in MNCs

Mahabubnagar: As many as 185 Engineering students were placed in different multinational companies from JPNCE Engineering College at the campus selection programme.

JPNCE Chairman K.S Ravi Kumar handed over the appointment letters to the selected engineering students and congratulated them and wished them to have a bright career ahead.

Chairman Ravi Kumar informed that a total of 185 students have been selected for jobs in TCS, HCL(Savanties), (24)7.AI, Atachi and various other national and multinational companies.

While congratulating the students, the chairman advised them to work with dedication and commitment in the companies they are selected and get good name and fame. He further added that good work is always recognised and will pay rewards and the students must display their talents and exhibit their acumen to excel in whatever role they are in.