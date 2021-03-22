20 persons of single apartment tests positive for coronavirus in Khammam

Khammam: Though the officials haven't confirmed about second wave of Covid-19, corona positive cases were increasing day-by-day in Khammam district.



News that about 20 persons of an apartment at Gattaiah Centre in Khammam town and six police personnel of a police station were tested positive, was making rounds on Sunday in the district.

On Saturday, as many as 15 students, studying 7th to 9th classes at Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Pedamandava village and social welfare school in Bonakal were tested positive.